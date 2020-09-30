Vrabel: ‘Nobody’s to blame’ for Titans’ coronavirus outbreak

The Tennessee Titans’ coronavirus outbreak resulted in the team’s upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers being postponed.
While it hasn’t been revealed if any member of the organization broke the NFL’s health and safety protocols, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t want anyone blaming a particular person within the club for the outbreak.
The Titans and Steelers now likely will play on either Monday or Tuesday after four Tennessee players and five personnel members tested positive for COVID-19.
Per Aditi Kinkhabwala, some members of the team are experiencing flu-like symptoms but nothing unusual. Vrabel also confirmed he wasn’t one of the five staff members to test positive.
DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley and Tommy Hudson were placed on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday. A fourth player, who has not yet been named, reportedly tested positive in the latest round of testing.
The Titans took on the Vikings in Week 3. Minnesota has not yet recorded a positive test.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90