Vrabel: ‘Nobody’s to blame’ for Titans’ coronavirus outbreak

The Titans and Steelers now likely will play on either Monday or Tuesday after four Tennessee players and five personnel members tested positive for COVID-19.

Per Aditi Kinkhabwala, some members of the team are experiencing flu-like symptoms but nothing unusual. Vrabel also confirmed he wasn’t one of the five staff members to test positive.

DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley and Tommy Hudson were placed on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday. A fourth player, who has not yet been named, reportedly tested positive in the latest round of testing.

The Titans took on the Vikings in Week 3. Minnesota has not yet recorded a positive test.