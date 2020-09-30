Vikings plan to reopen practice facility Thursday

A coronavirus outbreak within the Titans organization caused the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee’s Week 3 opponent, to shut down their practice facility out of an abundance of caution. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Vikings plan to reopen their practice facility on Thursday.

The Titans had four players and five staff members test positive for COVID-19 following Sunday’s win at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings players and staff members have continuously tested negative since the game, head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said.

“We did have a few moderate-risk contacts that happened pregame, postgame, whatever it might be,” Sugarman said. “You test them, you monitor them. But we get daily testing, so it’s easy for us. That’s what you’re supposed to do, along with monitoring your symptoms. So we’re all clear from that standpoint right now.”

In order for the Vikings to get back into their facility, they’ll enact enhanced protocols, including better health screenings, temperature checks and protective equipment with masks and social distancing required at all times.

No one will be allowed to enter the team’s facility until that person has a negative PCR test from Wednesday and a negative POC test from Thursday.

Minnesota currently is preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans through virtual meetings. If the practice facility opens on Thursday, the Vikings will have to shorten their preparation for their upcoming game that currently still is scheduled for Sunday.