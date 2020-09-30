Vanessa Bryant And Ciara Shared A Breastfeeding Photo

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara have always been mom friend goals, but their latest photo together really cements it. When they recently met up, the pair did some impressive multitasking and posed for a photo while breastfeeding.
They almost made breastfeeding look easy — which it is 100% absolutely not — by posing side-by-side mid-nursing.
“Got Milk?:) @vanessabryant,” Ciara wrote, adding, “#MomLife 🥰.” Their happiness in this photo is truly contagious.
Ciara recently welcomed her third child, Win — and second child with her husband Russell Wilson — in July. Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant posed with her and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter, 15-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant.
Last month, on Mamba Day, Ciara shared a photo of herself alongside Vanessa, Capri, and three-year-old Bianka Bella Bryant, as well as a note of admiration for Vanessa.
“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara wrote. “You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay 💜💛”
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!