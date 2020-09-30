Usher Proudly Introduces Newborn Daughter Sovereign

WENN

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Yeah!’ hitmaker as he welcomes a bouncing baby girl, his third child overall and his first with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

R&B superstar Usher has become a father for the third time.

The “Yeah!” hitmaker’s girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles on 24 September (20), according to People.com, and Usher took to Instagram to announce the new arrival on Wednesday (30Sep20).

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the proud dad captioned a sweet snap of his daughter clutching his finger.

“Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he added, referring to the soul legend’s classic song written to celebrate the birth of his daughter, Aisha Morris, in 1975.

Little Sovereign, Usher’s first child with Jenn, is a half-sister to his sons Naviyd, 11, and 12-year-old Usher V from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Usher and record executive Jenn have been romantically linked for the past year.

The singer was also previously married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.

Learning from his own difficult childhood, Usher makes sure his children don’t experience the pain of growing up without a father. “Having not had a father wasn’t a reason not to be a good father,” the musician once said. “That was all of the reason to be a good father, because I didn’t have one.”

In another occasion, he added, “I’m adding to the statistic that there are fathers out there who are there for their children, who are there to raise them, who understand that they have to take that time and really make sure that they make that connection.”

“And understand that these kids are future adults – they’re not kids – so if you don’t give them the time and attention they need now, then they’ll be running around and somebody else will be knocking them upside the head or they’ll be incarcerated.”