Usher And Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl

Well, Usher and his girlfriend of two years, Jenn Goicoechea, have welcomed a baby girl into the world!!
The little princess joins big brothers Usher V (12) and Naviyd Ely (11) from the “U Got It Bad” singer’s previous marriage to Tameka Foster. Earlier this month, he told Good Morning America that his sons were “elated” and “excited” over the news. “Babies always bring such joy to a family.”
Today, the “Yeah!” singer posted an Instagram picture of a tiny, adorable hand curled around what I assume to be his finger.
“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the 41-year-old said in the caption.
“’Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he concluded.
Sovereign is a beautiful name, which means monarch or ruler. So it looks like this little lady is destined to become a queen!
