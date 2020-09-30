U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Down 2 Mln Barrels :EIA By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com — Oil stockpiles fell by last week, defying trade expectations for a build, according to government data released Wednesday.

Analysts tracked by .com had expected a build of 1.57 million barrels. Eight of the previous nine weeks had seen drawdowns in inventories.

Traders have been watching the weekly inventory trends for signs that demand was picking up after months of business lockdowns. On Tuesday, the industry’s own estimate said oil stockpiles fell by barrels last week.

Crude stored at , Oklahoma, fell by 1.5 million barrels to stand at 263.5 million, the EIA said.

