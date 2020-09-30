Twitter Reacts To LisaRaye’s Reaction To Da Brat’s Birthday Message

Da Brat tried to surprise her sister, LisaRaye, during an episode of Cocktails With Queens — but LisaRaye was not pleased with her sister, who she says she hasn’t heard from in months — and called her out on air.

Da Brat wished her big sister a happy birthday, LisaRaye became emotional. LisaRaye then explains that Da Brat has been absent for some time and that she learned about her relationship with Jessica Dupart on social media like the rest of us.

“I appreciate you coming out and verbally saying happy birthday to me in this kind of way, because I damn sho’ ain’t heard from you in months.”

As her cohosts tried to play peacemaker, LisaRaye had some words for them too.

“I don’t give a f*ck what y’all saying at all,” she yelled. “Y’all don’t know sh*t at all. She do. You do. You do,” she said pointing at Da Brat.

