Twins eliminated after historic 18th straight playoff loss

The Minnesota Twins didn’t have long to enjoy winning the American League Central title.

Minnesota’s 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field bounced the Twins from the playoffs after back-to-back defeats and extended their dubious streak to a remarkable 18 straight postseason losses.

As ESPN’s David Schoenfield noted, Minnesota’s playoff losing streak is the longest in MLB history and the history of professional sports in the United States. The Twins last won a postseason game during the 2004 division series versus the New York Yankees.

The Twins have been outscored 107-48 during the streak.