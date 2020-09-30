TSR Politics: Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Wearing A Mask & Biden Calls Trump A “Fool” (Video)

During the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the two discussed the use of masks and holding political rallies amid the pandemic.

When Trump was asked why he continued to hold rallies, he stated, “Because people want to hear what I have to say.” Trump also stated his rallies have not had a negative impact on the American people saying, “so far, we have had no problem whatsoever.”

As the discussion continued, he started to mock Joe Biden for wearing a mask, after explaining his personal use of masks.

“I have a mask right here,” Trump said, pulling a mask out of the pocket of his blazer. “I put a mask on when I think I need it. I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask.”

In response, Biden referred to information the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which estimated masks had the potential to save 100,000 lives by the end of the year.

“Masks make a big difference,” Biden said. “We’d probably save 100,000 lives.” Trump denied the estimate. “They’ve also said the opposite,” he said. “No serious person said the opposite,” Biden replied.

Biden later said, “He’s been totally irresponsible the way in which he has handled the social distancing and people wearing masks. Basically encouraging them not to. He’s a fool on this.”

The vice-presidential debate takes place on Oct. 7th.

