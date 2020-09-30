TruCon Launches in Ontario to Match Trucks with Jobs, Bringing Construction and Agriculture Online

Article content continued

TruCon.app creates a transparent, two-sided marketplace. Owner/operator users can set preferences to search for and book jobs that fit their equipment and their schedule days or weeks in advance. Contractors, or those coordinating and managing equipment for a job, can post jobs and book trucks instantly for projects ranging from small residential jobs to larger commercial jobs. Connecting and scheduling work directly in one place ensures construction jobs stay on schedule and on budget and that trucks do not sit idle waiting for jobs.

“It can be overwhelming on both sides of the industry – contractors don’t have enough trucks to complete jobs and owner/operators don’t have the connections to find work,” says Davies. “Our technology connects trucks with contractors near them, making it easier than ever to find work for your trucks or find trucks for your jobs.”

A beta version of TruCon is currently available in Southwestern Ontario and the Greater Toronto region. A subscription-based service, the platform is currently free for all users, with ongoing updates planned. Visit TruCon.app to register a truck or post a job now.

ABOUT TRUCON

Built by a Canadian family in the construction industry, TruCon brings to market on-demand, real-time solutions for some of the construction industry’s toughest challenges. TruCon is a two-sided open marketplace that connects truck owner/operators with contractors who hire them.

