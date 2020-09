The Cincinnati Reds game went into extra innings against the Atlanta Braves, but that wasn’t the talk of the town on Wednesday.

Trevor Bauer got the start against the Braves and the right-hander set a Reds record for most strikeouts in a postseason game with 12 in seven and 2/3 innings of shutout ball against Atlanta.

As he left the field after being relieved, he offered up a sarcastic “Tomahawk Chop” to the empty stands at Truist Park.