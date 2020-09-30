Train station tech helps passengers to socially distance

A digital version of London’s St Pancras International station has been created to help monitor passengers’ movements around the station in real time.

Using a system of cameras, data and computer vision software, station staff can help steer people to areas which are quieter, redirect lifts and escalators and provide staff at busy points to encourage social distancing.

All the data in the system is anonymised to comply with GDPR.

Click’s Jen Copestake reports.

