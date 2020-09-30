Home Entertainment Tory Lanez’s Team Allegedly Sent Fake Emails From Impersonating Megan Thee Stallion’s...

Tory Lanez’s Team Allegedly Sent Fake Emails From Impersonating Megan Thee Stallion’s Team

By
Bradley Lamb
There are now reports that Tory Lanez’s team has been sending emails from a fake 300 Entertainment email account, impersonating Megan Thee Stallion’s record label.

A source alleges that Lanez’s team created fake text message conversations between Megan and Lanez and sent them to various media outlets. 

Billboard says they received a screenshot of an email from a different anonymous source, that included a fake email account for 300’s Head of Creative, Kevin Leong, that was allegedly created by Lanez’s team. 

