Top 10 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates so far

With each new NFL season, there are over 250 rookies who get drafted. On top of that, there are several undrafted free agents who manage to crack NFL rosters. Before the season begins, analysts do their best to project who the top NFL Rookie of the Year candidates are.

Last season, Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa won the AP Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards, respectively. Now that the NFL season is in full swing, we take a look at who some of the top offensive and defensive rookie performers have been thus far.