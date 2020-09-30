‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Voted Off ‘DWTS’

Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the Netflix series, Dancing With The Star, was finally booted off the show after serving up a lackluster performance.

“It will be hard to leave the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crew, especially Pasha, he has been so wonderful,” Baskin said.

Since being on the show, Baskin has been sued for defamation by the family of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. Lewis’ family also aired a commercial during the series’ debut episode, urging people to come forward with any information connected to his disappearance and offering a cash reward.

