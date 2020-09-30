‘The Wall’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

NBC is sticking to The Wall: The game show has been renewed for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

Season 4 of The Wall will span 20 episodes, and Chris Hardwick will once again be back as host.

Airing quite intermittently since mid-March (including a three-month gap between its two most recent episodes), The Wall Season 3 has averaged 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.52 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers.

Executive-produced by NBA star LeBron James and Andrew Glassman (Battle of the Network Stars), The Wall finds contestants attempting to win millions of dollars by dropping balls down the titular game board. Teams of two players must answer questions correctly, then, ideally, place their balls in high-value spots on the wall (while red balls dropped on the board subtract from their prize total).

The Wall still has three episodes left in its third season. Those will air on Thursday, Oct. 1; Wednesday, Oct. 21; and Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8/7c.

The show’s Season 4 pickup has been added to our 2020 Renewal Scorecard. NBC also just debuted its Jane Lynch-hosted Weakest Link reboot (grade the premiere here), while America’s Got Talent — which has yet to be renewed for Season 16 — just wrapped its 15th cycle, with winner Brandon Leake, earlier this month.

