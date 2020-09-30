The Walking Dead Season 10 ‘Finale’ Daryl Spoilers: Is Connie Alive?

Fans of The Walking Dead have seen neither hide nor hair of Connie since February’s “Squeeze,” in which Carol appeared to blow to smithereens BFF Daryl’s first real chance at a romance. And while showrunner Angela Kang won’t say whether it’s smart of us to keep the faith that Lauren Ridloff’s character somehow survived, she will allow that Norman Reedus’ gruff-but-tender alter ego certainly hasn’t written her off as dead.

“A part of him just has a hard time giving up on anybody,” the EP tells TVLine. “You know, like with Rick. Daryl saw a bridge blow up and catch fire, and he was like, ‘No, that guy’s not dead’ and searched the river for him for years.

“I don’t think he gave up on wanting to find Beth when she was gone, either,” she adds. “In that same way, I don’t think he’s given up hope of finding Connie.”

The trouble is, Daryl’s a bit distracted at the moment, what with the Whisperers and their horde descending on his friends’ hideout in Season 10’s fauxnale (airing on AMC Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9/8c). “So he’s just trying to cope the best he can,” Kang says. “He’s got Judith, who is basically like a goddaughter to him. She’s got no parents left, and they’re in the middle of this crisis, so he’s having to focus very much on what’s right in front of them.

“But,” she continues, “I don’t believe that he’s entirely given up hope that Connie might be alive.” What about you, Dead-heads? Do you think Connie, like Magna, survived the disaster at the cave? Hit the comments with your theories/fears.