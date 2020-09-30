‘The Voice’ Champion Jake Hoot Gets Engaged

Instagram

The singer who was previously mentored by Kelly Clarkson is taking his relationship to the next level as he pops the big question to girlfriend Brittney Nicole Hoyt.

Jake Hoot, winner of the 17th season of “The Voice U.S.” is engaged.

The singer, who was mentored by Kelly Clarkson on the show, planned to surprise his girlfriend Brittney Nicole Hoyt with a proposal on 20 September (20) while the couple was visiting her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, reported People.

“I knew how important being around family was to Britt, and with her birthday coming up, I knew it would be the perfect time to do it,” he shared. “She’s one of seven, so arranging everyone to fly in and it still be a surprise was tough, but we all coordinated how it would happen, and it went off without a hitch!”

However, things didn’t go according to plan, as Hoyt quickly figured out what was happening. “She lost it! I had to keep her moving forward because she was crying and trying to fall down on me,” he laughed.

“Then after I popped the question, we were both so emotional that I almost had to wrestle her arm to put the ring on her hand,” he explained, as Hoyt called her new jewellery, “my dream ring.”

The labour and delivery nurse added, “(It’s) a striking oval diamond with small, dainty diamonds all around the band. It’s more than I could’ve ever dreamed of.”

The pair met seven years ago as wedding singers at a friend’s nuptials.

“I get to marry my best friend!” he gushed on Instagram. “The lyrics God blessed the broken road has never been more true! I’m so glad the God kept bringing us back together time and time again! And while its been tough keeping it all in over the past week, I’m so excited to spend the rest of our lives together!”

“@brittneynicolehoyt I love you! And Mace was pretty excited too!” he added, referring to his daughter Macy from his previous marriage to Jessica Lynn Steele.