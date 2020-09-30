The Nominations For The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Released

Earlier this year, BET showed us that despite a pandemic the show must still go on, and it is no different when it comes to the Hip Hop Awards.
They recently dropped the nominations for the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards, and some of today’s hottest artists racked up with the nominations. Da Baby is leading with a total of 12 nominations. He also made history as he has two entries for the “Hip-Hop Album of the Year” category.
Roddy Ricch follows with 11 nominations, which include “Best Hip-Hop Video,” “Best Collaboration,” Hip Hop Artist of the Year,” and more. The leader of the hot girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Drake come in third as they are both tied with 8 nominations each. The Shade Room also earned a nomination for “Best Hip Hop platform.”
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards take place on October 27th.
Hip Hop is all about freedom! Don't miss out on the 15th Annual @HipHopAwards on TUES OCT 27 9/8c on @BET! Check out the full list of #HipHopAwards nominees via @Billboard
Check out a few of the nominees below:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
DA BABY- BOP
DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE
FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
BEST COLLABORATION
DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD
JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER
MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH – BALLIN’
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
RUN THE JEWELS
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
BIG SEAN
DA BABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RAPSODY
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DA BABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
MEGAN THEE STALLION
RODDY RICCH
SONG OF THE YEAR
BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DA BABY)
LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)
ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)
SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)
THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)
TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
DA BABY – BLAME IT ON BABY
DA BABY- KIRK
FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE
LIL BABY – MY TURN
MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA
RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
FLO MILLI
JACK HARLOW
MULATTO
NLE CHOPPA
POP SMOKE
ROD WAVE
Check out the full list of nominees here.
