The Nominations For The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Released

Earlier this year, BET showed us that despite a pandemic the show must still go on, and it is no different when it comes to the Hip Hop Awards.

They recently dropped the nominations for the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards, and some of today’s hottest artists racked up with the nominations. Da Baby is leading with a total of 12 nominations. He also made history as he has two entries for the “Hip-Hop Album of the Year” category.

Roddy Ricch follows with 11 nominations, which include “Best Hip-Hop Video,” “Best Collaboration,” Hip Hop Artist of the Year,” and more. The leader of the hot girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Drake come in third as they are both tied with 8 nominations each. The Shade Room also earned a nomination for “Best Hip Hop platform.”

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards take place on October 27th.

View this post on Instagram Hip Hop is all about freedom! Don't miss out on the 15th Annual @HipHopAwards on TUES OCT 27 9/8c on @BET! Check out the full list of #HipHopAwards nominees via @Billboard A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) on Sep 29, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Check out a few of the nominees below:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

DA BABY- BOP

DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

DRAKE – TOOSIE SLIDE

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

LIL BABY – THE BIGGER PICTURE

RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

BEST COLLABORATION

DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD

JACK HARLOW FEAT. TORY LANEZ, DABABY & LIL WAYNE – WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ – SAVAGE (REMIX)

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

MUSTARD FEAT. RODDY RICCH – BALLIN’

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

RUN THE JEWELS

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

BIG SEAN

DA BABY

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RAPSODY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DA BABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

MEGAN THEE STALLION

RODDY RICCH

SONG OF THE YEAR

BOP – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DA BABY)

LIFE IS GOOD – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE)

ROCKSTAR – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DA BABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH)

SAVAGE (REMIX) – Produced by J. White Did It (MEGAN THEE STALLION FEAT. BEYONCÉ)

THE BOX – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (RODDY RICCH)

TOOSIE SLIDE – Produced by OZ (DRAKE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DA BABY – BLAME IT ON BABY

DA BABY- KIRK

FUTURE – HIGH OFF LIFE

LIL BABY – MY TURN

MEGAN THEE STALLION – SUGA

RODDY RICCH – PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

FLO MILLI

JACK HARLOW

MULATTO

NLE CHOPPA

POP SMOKE

ROD WAVE

Check out the full list of nominees here.

