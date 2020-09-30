‘The Kissing Booth’ Star Joel Courtney Gets Married

Instagram

The 24-year-old actor is officially a married man as he exchanges wedding vows with his childhood sweetheart Mia Scholink in an outdoor ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

Actor Joel Courtney is a married man after tying the knot with his girlfriend Mia Scholink.

The couple shared the happy news with People after exchanging vows in an outdoor ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona on 27 September (20), with the star gushing he’s “thrilled to be married.”

“It’s one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I’m so excited to be married to my best friend,” “The Kissing Booth” star smiled.

“My parents knew Mia’s parents before either one of us were born,” he added. “My dad did some web development work for her dad’s business, and they met through church and by the time Mia and I were born, we hung out for three or four years running around in diapers and play dates – not just us, but our siblings.”

“There are multiple photos where all five of the Scholink kids and all four of the Courtney kids are sitting around a table eating sandwiches and we’re all under the age of 14. It was so cool.”

Of their romantic relationship, the “Sins of Our Youth” actor continued, “We reconnected in 2015 and started dating in 2017. We dated for a year and we broke up for a little bit of time and then started dating again in 2019 and it moved really quickly after that.”

The 24-year-old proposed to Mia, 23, on Valentine’s Day (14Feb) and announced the happy news on Instagram days later, captioning a photo of the occasion, “I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it.”