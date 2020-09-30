The Gremlin Is Revealed as Oscar Nominee in Self-Elimination

FOX

Among those who are performing in the new episode of the fan-favorite show are the Crocodile, the Baby Alien, the Seahorse, the Whatchamacallit and the Serpent.

The Wednesday, September 30 episode of “The Masked Singer” featured debut performances from Group B. Among those in the group were the Crocodile, the Baby Alien, the Seahorse, the Whatchamacallit, the Serpent and the Gremlin, and one of them was eliminated at the end of the episode.

Kicking off the night was the Crocodile, who opted to sing “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi. As for his clue, he said that he’s had to have “tough skin my whole life.” Ken Jeong guessed Jon Hamm, while Nicole Scherzinger thought that the Crocodile was Nick Lachey. Robin Thicke said he could be fellow panelist Jenny McCarthy‘s husband Donnie Wahlberg and she didn’t deny it.





Following it up was the Baby Alien who sang “Faith” by George Michael. He said that he’s ready for a “rebirth” after being “stuck in second gear for a while” and claimed that he’s a big fan of Jenny and Nicole. Jenny thought he was Ralph Macchio, Nicole guessed David Schwimmer, while Ken named Freddie Prinze Jr.





Next up was the Seahorse. She performed Rihanna‘s “Only Girl (In The World)” which hugely impressed Nicole. As her clue package had a whole western vibe, the guesses included Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld and Bebe Rexha.





Singing “I Wish” by Skee-Lo was the Whatchamacallit. His clue included “Dancing with the Stars” and he added that people thought that he was a shy guy. Nicole named Swizz Beatz, while Ken went with Damian Lillard. Robin guessed Tyler, The Creator.





The Serpent later hit the stage, singing “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers. He said that he used to be a troublemaker before his dad saved him. For the Serpent, the panelists’ guesses included John Legend, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.









The Gremlin concluded the night with a performance of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. In addition to adoring animals and loving to cook, he claimed to be a “true romantic” as well as a “badass.” The guesses were Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Rourke and Steve Austin. He then appeared to self-eliminate himself by taking his mask off because it was too hot. The Gremlin was revealed as Mickey Rourke!