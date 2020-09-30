The ‘Conn Smythe Trophy winners’ quiz

For the second time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions.

On Monday night, the Bolts defeated the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars in six games, concluding what was likely the strangest NHL playoffs ever. Defenseman Victor Hedman had a historic postseason and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for his efforts. Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy were all stellar as well. In the end, Tampa Bay officially exorcised their playoff demons, avenging last year’s first round sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Which brings us to today’s quiz fo the day. The NHL first began awarding the Conn Smythe Trophy to the most valuable player of the postseason back in 1965. With that in mind, how many of the past winners can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!