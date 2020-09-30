The Best Movies and TV Shows New to Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in October

Every month, streaming services in Australia add a new batch of movies and TV shows to its library. Here are our picks for October.

OCTOBER 2

‘Dick Johnson Is Dead’

When documentarian Kristen Johnson realized her father, Dick, was in declining mental and physical health, she proposed an idea: What if they prepared for his demise together, by filming a series of simulated deaths? The one-of-a-kind documentary “Dick Johnson Is Dead” combines those strange and sometimes beautiful scenes — which also include a funeral and some guesses at what the afterlife might be like — with wonderful footage of a lovable old man and his doting daughter, spending their last years together. This is a special film, turning an imminent loss into an occasion for reflection and joy.

‘Song Exploder’

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, “Song Exploder” invites well-known musicians to analyze their own work, breaking songs down track-by-track and line-by-line. The four-episode first season covers Alicia Keys’ “3 Hour Drive,” Ty Dolla $ign’s “L.A.,” R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” and “Wait for It” from the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” In each half-hour installment, the host Hrishikesh Hirway talks to the artists about the choices they made, trying to clarify the mystery of creation by asking for a practical explanation of how music gets made.

OCTOBER 9

‘The 40-Year-Old Version’

A hit at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the writer-director Radha Blank’s dramedy “The 40-Year-Old Version” also stars Blank as a struggling New York playwright, who reinvents herself as a rapper who rhymes about getting older. Shot in lovely black-and-white, this movie is witty and wise about the compromises some artists have to make to get their voices heard, and about the creative options available to those willing to risk failure and embarrassment.