Telus-owned Medisys discloses data breach affecting 60,000 clients

Telus-owned healthcare provider Medisys has reported a data breach affecting 60,000 clients’ personal information.
The company, which provides preventative health assessments and services, says that it retrieved the stolen personal information by paying a ransom, as reported by Global News. The breach has affected about five percent of Medisys’ clients.
The personal information that was stolen could include names, contact information, provincial health numbers and test results. The company says that financial information and social insurance numbers were not exposed.
Medisys says that public disclosure of the personal information is low. It’s currently contacting customers who have been affected by the data breach and is going to give them free security protection services.
The company operates corporate and employee health clinics across Canada. Telus acquired Medisys in 2018 for just over $100 million.
Image credit: Flickr — Yoann JEZEQUEL
Source: Global News