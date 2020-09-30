Taylor Swift Gushes Over Yungblud’s ‘Cardigan’ Cover

WENN/BBC Radio 1

The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer has been left breathless by Yungblud’s mash-up of her single ‘Cardigan’ and Avril Lavigne’s classic hit ‘I’m With You’.

Taylor Swift has applauded Halsey‘s on/off boyfriend Yungblud for his cover of her hit “Cardigan”.

The Brit debuted his rendition of the tune during a performance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series on Tuesday (29Sep20), mixing the track with Avril Lavigne‘s 2002 single “I’m With You”, and his powerful interpretation caught the attention of the “Shake It Off” hitmaker, who expressed her enthusiastic approval.

“WELL this took my breath away and I’m honored to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece I’m with you. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!!” Swift wrote on Twitter.

Responding to Swift’s support, Yungblud wrote, “Thankyou for creating such a beautiful song.”





“Cardigan” is lifted off Taylor Swift’s eight studio album “Folklore” which was released during the lockdown. She said it’s about “a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories.”

The song was nominated for Song of Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year while the music video is vying for Best Visual Effects at the upcoming U.K. Music Video Awards. It also reached the pinnacle on Billboard Hot 100, marking her sixth chart-topping single in the United States.

In the same week, “Folklore” debuted at No. 1 on Hot 200, leading her to become the first artist ever to debut atop both Hot charts simultaneously. On top of that, it broke Guinness World Record for attracting the most day-one streams of an album on Spotify for a female artist.