Tamar Braxton Dedicates Loving Post To Son Logan

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to pay tribute to Logan, the son she shares with music exec, Vincent Herbert.

“My Ace! My hero! My shield! My best friend! My rock! The person who cracks me up every day and reminds me that life is worth living even when it’s so hard 💔..,” Tamar wrote. “You make me see things so differently and I’m grateful for you. God picked you personally for me cause he knew I needed a true Clyde… or in this case My Logan ❤️ i love you son🥰#nationalsonsday”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR