Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner at a Perth hotel earlier this month.

The 19-year-old was stood down by the AFL club two weeks ago after he was charged with aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm following the incident.

Taylor made his first appearance in the Perth Magistrates Court this morning and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Elijah Taylor made his debut with the Swans this season. (Getty)

A pre-sentence report has been ordered and he is due to reappear in court again on December 2 for sentencing.

His bail was extended until then.

Taylor refused to comment to waiting media outside court.

The Swans confirmed this afternoon Taylor remains stood down by the club for “failing to abide by a number of club directives”.

The Swans’ general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said the club is “extremely disappointed in Taylor’s actions”.

“These were very serious charges and something we never want to see in the community, much less have one of our players involved in,” Gardiner said.

“At the of making the decision to stand Elijah down we said we would review the situation as it unfolded, and that is what we intend to do, in consultation with the AFL, the AFL Players’ Association and Elijah’s management.