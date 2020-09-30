Stocks rise as stimulus hopes outweigh angst over ugly Trump/Biden debate

Article content

U.S. stocks climbed as lawmakers and the White House appeared closer to reaching a fiscal stimulus deal even as a volatile presidential debate raised concerns about a chaotic election.

The S,amp;P 500 Index advanced after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told that he expects to reach a deal on relief with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sentiment was helped by a private report that showed U.S. companies added a better-than-forecast 749,000 jobs in September, while the sparring between Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden fuelled concern about a contested election outcome.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.43 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 27,668.09, the S,amp;P 500 gained 18.35 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 3,353.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.94 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 11,123.19.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S,amp;P/TSX composite index was up 47.98 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 16,259.5.