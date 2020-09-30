Steven Yeun’s New Film “Minari” Looks It’ll Make Me Sob

Yeun, who plays patriarch Jacob, is also an executive producer on the film. He told the Sunday China Morning Post, “Isaac’s script spoke to me on a deeply human level. I think he painted a portrait of a family that is so honest and truthful, so when you get to read things like that you jump at those opportunities. Jacob is at once his own individual but encapsulates moments and bits of immigrant Korean men of that time. It was something I wanted to explore.”