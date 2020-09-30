Shock footage shows child tumbling out stolen car during police chase

Shocking footage shows the terrifying moment a child is pushed out a moving vehicle as joyriders whizz through the street in a police chase.

The youngster is seen crawling on his hands and knees before getting to his feet followed seconds later by a man bolting from the car.

Dashcam footage from an unmarked police car captured the whole incident as the Ford Kuga was pursued through a housing estate in the Hattersley area of Manchester.

The car raced through the residential area at speeds of up to 61mph.

The Manchester Evening News report that police had been alerted to “thieves” in a report in the early hours of the morning in Duckinfield.

They were given a description of the suspects’ car and minutes later two officers from GMP’s Vehicle Tactical Intercept Unit spotted the blue Kuga which had been taken during a burglary in nearby Tameside.









They began to follow but it sped away as the driver realised they were being followed by an unmarked police car.

At one point it pulled up at traffic lights and an officer told the woman driver to stop the vehicle but she zoomed off again.

As a pursuit zig-zagged through back streets on a housing estate the Ford slowed down.

The officers assumed the driver was about to give up, but were then stunned by what happened next.

A police woman in the unmarked GMP car is heard to say: “Oh my God, a child and a man have just bailed out, the female driver is continuing.”

Both the child and the man are seen to run off.

The stolen car then accelerated away again but eventually stopped with the driver making a run for it – but they were soon caught.

The extraordinary incident happened on August 1 around Mottram and Hattersley.

Now a couple have been given suspended prison sentences.

At Manchester Crown Court in Minshull Street, the driver of the Kuga, Lauren Ashley Willis, aged 28, of Hyde, was given 16 months suspended for two years.

She admitted dangerous driving and theft.

She was also ordered to complete a 35-day rehabilitation programme and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

David Daniel Skelly, 35, also of Hyde, was given a 20 months sentence, suspended for two years.

He admitted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking. He was ordered to complete a 30 day rehabilitation programme and a thinking skills programme.

He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months.

A short before the chase Skelly had broken into a house in Glenmore Avenue, Dukinfield, and stolen car keys, a vacuum cleaner, wine, and tobacco.

Sgt Danny Kabal of the TVIU said:”During the pursuit, a small child was thrown from the rear of the vehicle.

“As you can imagine, this completely shocked the officers. Seconds later, a male adult then jumped out of the car and they both ran away. The vehicle then continued to drive away.

“Once the identity of the female driver was established, officers managed to locate an associated address in the immediate vicinity.

“My staff attended the address and located the male and young child.

“The small boy was being used to commit burglaries by pushing him through open windows of houses to search for car keys.

“The video paints the picture. The two adults were arrested for burglary, handling, dangerous driving and failing to stop. Safeguarding measures were put into place for the child.”