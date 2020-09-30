Shannen Doherty Confident She Will Live ‘Another 10 or 15 Years’ Despite Stage 4 Cancer Battle

WENN

The ‘Charmed’ actress refuses to write farewell messages to her family because she believes she will live ‘another 10 or 15 years’ despite stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Cancer-stricken actress Shannen Doherty has been postponing plans to pen farewell messages for her loved ones because she is convinced she has “another 10 or 15 years” to live.

The former “Charmed” star went public with her Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis in February (20), three years after overcoming the disease, and although she was initially “petrified,” Doherty evaluated her life and came to the conclusion she would be OK.

“I was like, ‘OK, do I have good karma? Do I have bad karma? Why would I have bad karma?’ ” she told Elle magazine.

“I started taking stock of my life and the things I’d done, and the things I hadn’t done. How I was with people. At the end of that, what I came out with was, I have good karma. It may not seem like it, but I’ve been a really good human being.”

And because she is feeling good physically, Doherty believes she’s still “got a lot of life” in her.

Her confidence in beating the disease for a second time has prompted her to delay sitting down to write goodbye letters or record video messages for her close friends and family to receive after her death.

“There are things I need to say to my mum. I want my husband to know what he’s meant to me,” Doherty shared.

“But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off.”

She continued, “I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.”