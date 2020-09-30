Serious Men Movie Review | Filmfare.com



3.5/5

Seriously funny

Ayyan Mani (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is the personal assistant to Arvind Acharya (Nassar), a top scientist at a government research facility in Mumbai. Mani, who was shifted to Mumbai by his father. Ayyan is a Dalit, his boss is a Brahmin. Ayyan is barely educated but Arvind is a multiple degree holding, well-respected pillar of the scientific community. Ayyan realises the value of education and wants his son to become a highly educated man, a scientist just like his boss. And his joy knows no bound when his young son shows signs of being a genius. Ayyan understands the struggles of his forefathers quite well. He knows that even today, nothing much has changed. He isn’t a bonded labourer in his village but is still living in a rented room in a Mumbai chawl. He doesn’t want his son to suffer the same fate and comes up with a con to help uplift their status. The con takes a life on its own and the crux of the film involves Ayyan trying to keep his web of lies intact.

Serious Men is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Manu Joseph. It’s a sharp satire on the caste politics that plagues every stratum of our society. It takes guts to make a film on caste politics and kudos to director Sudhir Mishra for attempting that. The film doesn’t offer a heavy-handed take on the caste structure. It tells a story by lightly jabbing on different topics and lets the viewer draw his own conclusions. We find a whiteboard at the beginning of the film with the lines, “Reservations cannot be the only compensation for treating fellow human beings like animals for the last 3,000 years,” written on it. Thankfully, the film doesn’t offer a good versus evil melodrama. Rather, it paints everyone and everything with shades of grey. A top scientist tries to cut corners because he’s afraid the government might cut-up his funding. A young politician doesn’t mind taking advantage of a certain situation to make her way among the masses. At the same time, she doesn’t want to play the Dalit-victim card when it comes to her personal life. A school run by Christian management is shown offering incentives to poor parents if they convert. A junior scientist sleeps with her boss because she knows it can lead to advancement and is pragmatic enough to know he’ll never divorce his wife. Everyone wants to get ahead by hook or crook. As one character in the film puts it, caste doesn’t matter if you’re poor. It’s a race between the haves and the have-nots

What does ‘serious men’ mean? Well, as the protagonist explains early in the film, tired of being called moron, imbecile, knobhead by those superior to them, the men serving under such arrogant bosses have come up with the term ‘serious men’ for them. In the film’s context, it implies that the scientists working hard at the institute where Ayyan works are researching ‘chutiastic’ subjects. They’re wasting their time and the government’s money by indulging in research which isn’t going to be beneficial to anybody. The film reasons that the common man has figured out that the biggest cons are run by those in power and he has become aspirational enough, bold enough, as well as cunning enough to carve out a piece of the pie for himself. He sees nothing morally wrong in it because he sees his betters doing the same. Corruption has kind of become the norm.

The film can be said to be a resurrection of sorts for director Sudhir Mishra. It reminds you of his Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi days when he was at his peak. He has found his edge once again and let’s hope the streak continues. He always had an eye for casting and here too his choices are bang on. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t look like a Tamilian from any angle and his Tamil accent is totally atrocious, he does carry the film on his shoulders. You warm up to Ayyan because his angst is the angst of middle-class India. You want him to succeed despite his dishonest ways. Nawaz’s body language, his expressions bring alive the inner fire of his character. The good thing is that child actor Aakshath Das, who plays his son Adi, matches him in every frame they share. The film hinges on the father-son bond and wouldn’t have worked if Aakshath wasn’t upto the task. Both Shweta Basu Prasad, who plays a politician with her heart in the right place and Indira Tiwari, who plays Nawaz’s wife Oja too have done full justice to their roles. Nassar, whom we should see more often in Hindi films, is in fine fettle as well as the scientist who rediscovers his humanity towards the end.

Watch the film for its subtle satire, as also for the realistic performances by the entire cast.

