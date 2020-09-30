See What’s On JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ Wedding Registry

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

One Bachelor Nation couple is one step closer to saying “I Do.”

Although the coronavirus pandemic forced Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher to postpone their summer wedding, the famous pair is ready to plan their dream day once again.

This time, however, they are partnering up with The Knot specifically for their wedding registry.

“As soon-to-be newlyweds, we of course want some great products to continue making our house in Dallas a home,” the couple exclusively shared with E! News. “We were able to not only add home and kitchen staples that we found in The Knot Registry Store, but also have our guests contribute cash to experiences we can do together.”

While receiving gifts is a nice bonus to a romantic celebration, both JoJo and Jordan are most excited to be able to celebrate with family and friends when the wedding day comes.