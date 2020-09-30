SEC In The National League Playoffs

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Sept. 30, 2020)—– Players from 11 Southeastern Conference universities were listed on the 28-man active rosters of National League teams on the second day of the Major League Baseball Playoffs Wednesday.

Seven National League playoff teams are represented by a total of 19 players from SEC schools. The group includes five players from Vanderbilt, two each from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, and Mississippi State, and one from Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A,amp;M.

A total of 38 players from SEC schools are listed on active MLB rosters after the American League rosters released Tuesday also listed 19 SEC players.

The MLB Playoffs include 16 teams – eight from the American League and eight from the National League. There will be three rounds of matchups in each league leading up to the best-of-seven World Series.

SEC IN THE MLB PLAYOFFS

Brian Anderson, Miami Marlins (Arkansas)

Alex Avila, Minnesota Twins (Alabama)

Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals (Florida)

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros (LSU)

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers (Vanderbilt)

Curt Casali, Cincinnati Reds (Vanderbilt)

Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins (Auburn)

Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox (Tennessee)

Grant Dayton, Atlanta Braves (Auburn)

Dane Dunning, Chicago White Sox (Florida)

Peter Fairbanks,

Tampa Bay Rays (Missouri)

Kyle Farmer, Cincinnati Reds (Georgia)

Sonny Gray, Cincinnati Reds (Vanderbilt)

Jonathan Holder, New York Yankees (Mississippi State)

Tony Kemp, Oakland Athletics (Vanderbilt) Dallas Keuchel,

Chicago White Sox (Arkansas) DJ LeMahieu,

New York Yankees (LSU) Nate Lowe,

Tampa Bay Ray (Mississippi State)

James McCann, Chicago White Sox (Arkansas)

Mike Minor, Oakland Athletics (Vanderbilt)

A.J. Minter, Atlanta Braves (Texas A,amp;M)

Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees (South Carolina)

Mitch Moreland, San Diego Padres (Mississippi State)

Tyler Naquin, Cleveland Indians (Texas A,amp;M)

Austin Nola, San Diego Padres (LSU)

Darren O’Day, Atlanta Braves (Florida)

Drew Pomeranz, San Diego Padres (Ole Miss)

Brooks Raley, Houston Astros (Texas A,amp;M)

Hunter Renfroe, New York Yankees (Mississippi State)

Taylor Rogers, Minnesota Twins (Kentucky)

Nick Senzel, Cincinnati Reds (Tennessee)

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (Arkansas)

Ross Stripling, Toronto Blue Jays (Texas A,amp;M)

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves (Vanderbilt)

Tyler Webb, St. Louis Cardinals (South Carolina)

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers (Mississippi State)

Kyle Wright, Atlanta Braves (Vanderbilt)

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays (Florida)