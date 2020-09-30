SEC Staff

Players from 11 Southeastern Conference universities were listed on the 28-man active rosters of American League teams on the opening day of the Major League Baseball Playoffs Tuesday.

All eight American League playoff teams are represented by a total of 19 players from SEC schools. The group includes three players from Mississippi State and Texas A,amp;M, two from Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Vanderbilt and one each from Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

National League rosters will be announced Wednesday.

The MLB Playoffs include 16 teams – eight from the American League and eight from the National League. There will be three rounds of matchups in each league leading up to the best-of-seven World Series.

SEC IN THE AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Alex Avila, Minnesota Twins (Alabama)

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros (LSU)

Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox (Tennessee)

Dane Dunning, Chicago White Sox (Florida)

Peter Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays (Missouri)

Jonathan Holder, New York Yankees (Mississippi State)

Tony Kemp, Oakland Athletics (Vanderbilt)

Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox (Arkansas)

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees (LSU)

Nate Lowe, Tampa Bay Ray (Mississippi State)

James McCann, Chicago White Sox (Arkansas)

Mike Minor, Oakland Athletics (Vanderbilt)

Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees (South Carolina)

Tyler Naquin, Cleveland Indians (Texas A,amp;M)

Brooks Raley, Houston Astros (Texas A,amp;M)

Hunter Renfroe, New York Yankees (Mississippi State)

Taylor Rogers, Minnesota Twins (Kentucky)

Ross Stripling, Toronto Blue Jays (Texas A,amp;M)

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays (Florida)