Sanjay Dutt is back from Dubai after meeting his kids

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and the actor got his first round of chemotherapy done in Mumbai with his wife Maanayata Dutt and sister Priya Dutt by his side. However, Sanjay’s children Iqra and Shahraan Dutt were in Dubai at the time. The two little ones have been there almost all through the lockdown and Maanayata was with them too, but she rushed back once Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer.

To meet their children, Maanayata and Sanjay had recently gone to Dubai so that they could spend time with them before Bollywood’s Baba’s second round of chemotherapy. And last night, Sanjay Dutt was clicked returning to his den in Mumbai. We wish for his speedy recovery.