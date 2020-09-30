Salman Khan all set to resume Radhe’s shooting in Karjat

Salman Khan and Disha Patani have collaborated again post Bharat’s release. This time around they will be seen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film’s shooting had begun in Mumbai before the pandemic struck the country, however, due to it, the shooting soon had to be stalled in March. But now, with everyone doing their bit to live with the new normal, Salman Khan and the crew of the film have decided to resume shooting too. According to latest reports, the cast and crew will soon be heading to Karjat for a 15-day shoot post which the last leg of the film will be shot in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios.

A source told a leading daily, “The first round of Covid-19 tests has been taken by the entire crew and no one has tested positive. A second test will be taken by those in close proximity on the set, including the actors and the core team. The crew has also been briefed about the protocols to be followed on set through a special video to avoid last-minute confusion. A dedicated team of doctors, including a personal team of Salman, will be present to maintain hygiene and discipline on set.” We are excited to catch Bollywood’s Bhaijaan on the big screen again, what about you?