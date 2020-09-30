Ryan Dorsey Says That Naya Rivera’s Sister Is The “Closest Thing” His Son Has To A Mom In Response To Reports Of Them Living Together

Ryan Dorsey has been pretty silent about how his life has changed since his ex-wife Naya Rivera passed away. Recent reports of his current living situation, however, have broke his social media silence.

In an Instagram post, Ryan confirms the reports that he and Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, are currently living together, and explains that his son is the one who asked for the arrangement. While some reports insinuate the two have more than a sibling relationship going on, Ryan says he’s willing to do anything to make his son happy during this difficult time.

“Going to a funeral and trying to explain that to an innocent child way before they should ever have to think about or deal with any of that, we’ve had to get through that,” he says. “And then he asks me if titi can live with us. ‘I want titi to live with us forever’ because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom.”

As we previously reported, Ryan and Nickayla allegedly moved into a home together, and new photos show the two out together multiple times over the past month. Ryan says that the photos have created a false narrative about his relationship with Nickayla, and he’s grateful to have such a supportive family.

“After all he’s had to go through, how could you deny him of that? And because of what? Because of what some strangers might think or say? Or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, illogical, misinformed tabloid? It’s sad,” he says.

“But I hope would be as lucky as me to have family on both sides who support and who have helped out tremendously. And to have a young woman who is his blood who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #RyanDorsey took to IG to address his current living situation with, #NayaRivera’s sister, #NickaylaRivera. It was previously reported that Nickayla is living with Ryan to help with raising her nephew after Naya’s tragic passing, which Ryan says was an ask of his son. Keep this family in your prayers, #Roomies! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 30, 2020 at 4:54am PDT

Keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time, Roomies!

