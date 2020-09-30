Rockets land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say By

SULAIMANIYA/MOSUL, Iraq () – Three rockets launched near Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq were intercepted mid-air and a fourth landed near the headquarters of an Iranian opposition group, Kurdish Peshmerga sources said on Wednesday.
Sirens were heard inside a military base housing U.S. troops, local Kurdish media said. It was not immediately clear if U.S. troops, the Iranian opposition group, or both were the target of the attack.
Kurdish security sources said the rockets were launched from the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.