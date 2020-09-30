Robert Pattinson ‘Weirdly Enjoys’ the Prospect of Messing Up ‘The Batman’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Instead of feeling pressured by the Caped Crusader role, the ‘Twilight’ alum ‘weirdly enjoys’ the possibility of messing up his superhero portrayal in the upcoming DC movie.

–

“The Batman” star Robert Pattinson isn’t fazed by the prospect of messing up the role – in fact, he “weirdly enjoys” it.

The actor is set to debut as the Caped Crusader in the forthcoming 2021 flick and, speaking to Total Film magazine, he admits the idea that he can screw things up strangely excites him.

“I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage,” Robert shares. “There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on.”

He adds that “The Batman” is “not an origin tale, and you’re meeting him in the early days. And for me, what’s really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he’s sort of in his best self.”

“I hope what’s different about what we’re doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world’s greatest detective and how we got there,” he says.

Production on “The Batman” recently resumed, two weeks after reports emerged that the leading man had tested positive for Covid-19 and the set had been shut down.

Filming was previously halted for almost six months in March (20) due to the pandemic, with director Matt Reeves revealing he had only shot a quarter of the movie.