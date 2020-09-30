‘Riverdale’ and ‘Batwoman’ Shut Down Production Due to Covid-19 Testing Delays

The CW

The productions on the two comic book TV series have been halted along with several other shows like ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Supergirl’, and ‘Chicago Med’.

Production has reportedly shut down on U.S. TV shows “Riverdale” and “Batwoman” due to coronavirus testing delays in Vancouver, where the programmes are filmed.

According to Variety, there’s just a single lab company approved to oversee Covid-19 testing in British Columbia – where production opened in June (20) due to the Canadian province’s proficient handling of the containment of the virus – and they are prioritising schools and local businesses. Sources told the industry outlet that the shut downs are “assumed to be temporary”, and are likely to get up and running again once the testing backlog has cleared.

Production has also been delayed on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Supergirl“, both of which were scheduled to start filming this week, the outlet added.

Meanwhile, production on medical drama “Chicago Med” has also been suspended for the next fortnight, due to a positive Covid-19 test.

An NBC spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that an individual on the set tested positive through a rapid test as part of the production’s regular coronavirus protocol, and immediately went home.

The representative added that the protocols and systems in place meant they were able to act quickly and that the pause in production won’t affect the delivery of the show on NBC.

Film and TV industries have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.