‘RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Monique Samuels Fight: I Don’t Know What I Did To This Person!!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard in confused over he major beef with costar Monique Samuels — she says she has no idea what she did to her.

“We’re almost a year removed from the incident, and I’m still confused. I still don’t know what exactly I did to this person that would cause her to think that,” Candiace told Wendy Williams.

Candiace denied spreading rumors that Monique cheated on her husband.

She went on to add, “Did I do that? Did I? That’s what you saw because certain individuals are very good at what’s called ‘the spin.’ If she had asked me, which she never had a conversation with me about these rumors that she heard, she would’ve gotten clarity on the fact that I was never a part of a spin, a spreading, a plot, that was never anything that I was a part of. The fact that she’s now using that to justify what she did, it’s poppycock.”