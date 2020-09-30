‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account

NeNe Leakes has finally explained why she deactivated her Instagram account a few weeks back.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been sharing updates via her Youtube page.

“Since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone,” she said, addressing Bravo exec, Andy Cohen. “Let me sit over here and heal in peace, okay? If you don’t have anything positive to say about me working for your network for 13 years, stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it! If I don’t mean sh*t to you, then stop bringing up my name!”

She then continued to address Cohen via her reactivated Instagram page:

“What’s really unfair here is for someone to continue picking on you publicly after you have bowed out gracefully, thanked everyone you possibly could and tried to remain silent numerous times while being bashed over & over again. I even deactivated my social media for a month to try an remove myself. You don’t just get to devalue me on your show because you want to,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m telling you right now, right here publicly, LEAVE ME ALONE,” she concluded.