'RHOA's NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

NeNe Leakes has finally explained why she deactivated her Instagram account a few weeks back.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been sharing updates via her Youtube page.

“Since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone,” she said, addressing Bravo exec, Andy Cohen. “Let me sit over here and heal in peace, okay? If you don’t have anything positive to say about me working for your network for 13 years, stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it! If I don’t mean sh*t to you, then stop bringing up my name!”

