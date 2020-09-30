Report: Padres fear Clevinger could miss entire playoffs

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that San Diego Padres right-handed starter Mike Clevinger likely won’t pitch in the National League Wild Card Series versus the St. Louis Cardinals and could miss the entire postseason due to the arm injury that forced him out of a Sept. 23 game against the Los Angeles Angels after a single inning.

Per Passan, the 29-year-old has attempted to throw since experiencing the setback but hasn’t done enough to decrease concerns about the short-term and long-term well-being of his arm. He dealt with tightness in the biceps of his throwing arm before Sept. 23.

San Diego acquired Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians ahead of the summer’s trade deadline, and he was making only his fourth start for his new club when he was ultimately shut down through the end of September. Across 19 innings of work as a Padre, Clevinger tallied a 2-1 record with a 2.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

Clevinger can’t test free agency until 2023.

Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73 ERA) replaced Clevinger in the San Diego rotation for the Wild Card series.