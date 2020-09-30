Report: Braden Holtby won’t re-sign with Capitals

It appears that Braden Holtby’s tenure with the Washington Capitals has come to an end.

The veteran netminder reportedly will explore his options once free agency opens on Oct. 9, according to SiriusXM NHL host and editor-in-chief of The Fourth Period David Pagnotta. Holtby is not expected to re-sign with the Capitals, unless a change of heart occurs between both sides.

Holtby is coming off a five-year, $30.5 million deal with the Capitals. Pagnotta reports that several teams are eyeing the 31-year-old to become their No. 1 goaltender, including the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche. He also notes that the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are looking for a change in net.

It isn’t clear what kind of contract Holtby is looking for. However, it’s believed he could receive north of $6 million per season over the span of three to five years.

Holtby helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup title in 2018 and also won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender in 2016. He was drafted by the club in 2008 and has played 468 career regular-season games with Washington. The fourth-round pick has compiled a 282-122-46 record with a 2.53 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 35 shutouts. He shares the NHL record with Martin Brodeur for most wins in a season with 48 (2015-16).