Reddit’s MOON token has a $2.64 septillion market cap By Cointelegraph

Global economy saved: Reddit’s MOON token has a $2.64 septillion market cap
In defiance of Reddit’s apparent wishes, crypto traders have devised a way to exchange the social platform’s ‘community points’ tokens for fiat — and it’s resulted in a pretty surprising market cap.
In May Reddit announced it would begin distributing ERC-20 rewards tokens on the Rinkeby testnet among users of its cryptocurrency and Fortnite subcommunities in the form of ‘MOONs’ and ‘BRICKs.’ The tokens are distributed according to a user’s contributions to the respective subreddits.
