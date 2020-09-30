Real estate site that backstops home buyers raises $100 million to expand across Canada

Article content continued

Properly is playing the technology disruption card to smooth real estate deals somewhat akin to apartment hunter Compass in the U.S. as it bets on the desire of modern consumers to sidestep life’s hassles, whether it be cooking with Skipthedishes food delivery or grocery shopping with HelloFresh meal kits. The Canadian real estate industry continues to accelerate in most markets outside of the Prairies, which has been marred by pandemic-induced oil price woes.

Properly uses computer models and market analysis to determine equity values, which can be combined with mortgage offers from Canada’s large five banks including special rates with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for purchasing your next home while you’re still in your current one. Then it offers staging and handyman tweaks for selling it, all for a 5 per cent commission, the industry standard, Ruparell said.

Many brokerages offer similar services, noted Waterloo, Ont.-based Remax agent Dawn Peace, but few clients take them on because the current market prices move so fast.

“Until you sell you don’t know how much exactly you have in your hands, and you might get $100,000 above asking and you might not,” Peace said. “Until it’s technically exposed to the real market with real buyers, you don’t know.”

Ruparell said: “The process of buying and selling a home has remained complicated and stressful and uncertain and we don’t believe that should be the case. There’s an opportunity for us at the same price you’d work with a traditional agent to provide this additional value service and do so profitably.”