Rashmika Mandanna proves that she’s a true foodie

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses not only amongst the audience in the southern part of India but the entire country. With films like Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade, the actress has proved that she’s one of the best in the business.

Apart from being an amazing actress, Rashmika is also a hardcore foodie. She has flaunted her love for food several times on her social media and her latest post was no different. Rashmika shared a picture as she enjoyed a plate of delicious food with a pretty self-explanatory caption that read, “What I live for.” Take a look at the post below





Now, that is the face of a true foodie.