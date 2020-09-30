Rain check: ‘Severe’ thunderstorms, flooding expected in Joburg on Wednesday

Heavy thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng on

Wednesday.

There is a high risk of lightning, damaging winds

and flooding.

Residents have been warned to exercise caution and

stay indoors.

People living in Johannesburg and surrounds have

been warned of severe thunderstorms, lightning, flash flooding and damaging

winds as heavy downpours are expected in Gauteng on Wednesday.

The City of Johannesburg, as well as the South

African Weather Service, said there was a high risk of minor to severe impact

in parts of Gauteng. The thunderstorms are expected to start in the early

afternoon and reach their maximum intensity at around 17:00.

The City warned that this could result in damage to

informal as well as formal housing and business structures and flooding of

low-level crossings and causeways.

Residents have been warned to be cautious.

Precautions Stay indoors.

Do not seek shelter under trees.

Look out for signs of potential tree toppling.

Avoid open and isolated spaces.

Do not cross low-lying, flooded bridges.

The City has also warned against spreading false

information and unverified social media messages.

It has urged the public to source information from

reliable sources.

