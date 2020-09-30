Rain check: ‘Severe’ thunderstorms, flooding expected in Joburg on Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are expected in Gauteng on Wednesday.
People living in Johannesburg and surrounds have
been warned of severe thunderstorms, lightning, flash flooding and damaging
winds as heavy downpours are expected in Gauteng on Wednesday.
The City of Johannesburg, as well as the South
African Weather Service, said there was a high risk of minor to severe impact
in parts of Gauteng. The thunderstorms are expected to start in the early
afternoon and reach their maximum intensity at around 17:00.
The City warned that this could result in damage to
informal as well as formal housing and business structures and flooding of
low-level crossings and causeways.
Residents have been warned to be cautious.
Precautions
- Stay indoors.
- Do not seek shelter under trees.
- Look out for signs of potential tree toppling.
- Avoid open and isolated spaces.
- Do not cross low-lying, flooded bridges.
The City has also warned against spreading false
information and unverified social media messages.
It has urged the public to source information from
reliable sources.
