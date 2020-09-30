Raiders players seen attending charity event without masks

Las Vegas Raiders players have found themselves in trouble with both the organization and the State of Nevada.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is investigating why several players who attended Darren Waller’s charity event in Henderson were not wearing masks, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. They violated Nevada’s rules for the coronavirus pandemic and could have violated the NFL’s protocols.

The Darren Waller Foundation held a charity event on Monday at a country club in Henderson where players were seen on video without masks at the indoor event while talking and mingling with others who also weren’t wearing face coverings.

Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Nevin Lawson all attended Waller’s event. In a photo that was posted to The Darren Waller Foundation’s Instagram page, Carr was seen unmasked posing with someone who won his jersey in an auction, who also wasn’t wearing a mask. The photo has since been deleted, Gutierrez says.

Henderson fined the country club $2,000 for four violations of Nevada’s COVID-19 protocols. The club has 30 days to either pay the fine or dispute it.

Rules put in place by the NFL and NFLPA limit what players are allowed to do outside of football activities. Players are prevented from attending any event that violates state restrictions, so the league could come down hard on the Raiders.

This is only the latest violation of NFL protocols made by the Raiders. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on the sideline during Week 2 and the team was fined $250,000 for his actions. The club also is being investigated for allowing an unauthorized team employee in the locker room after their matchup against the New Orleans Saints.